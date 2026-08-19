What is the current price of Riot Platforms xStock?

The live price of Riot Platforms xStock (RIOTX) is £7.3630570360365000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Riot Platforms xStock positioned in the market?

Riot Platforms xStock currently sits at market rank #5377, supported by a market capitalization of £45542.60833971285000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of RIOTX?

The circulating supply of RIOTX is 6183.785129269489 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Riot Platforms xStock?

During the last 24 hours, Riot Platforms xStock traded within a range of £7.3630570360365000 (24-hour low) and £7.3630570360365000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Riot Platforms xStock from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Riot Platforms xStock reached an all-time high of £33.1521827308230000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £7.3630570360365000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is RIOTX trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Riot Platforms xStock?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.