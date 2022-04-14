Rings scUSD (SCUSD) Information

Rings is the meta-stable protocol of Sonic chain. It is the main bridge for Ethereum Mainnet stablecoins and ETH derivatives token holders to start earning yield on Sonic.

Bridge ETH & Stablecoin from Mainnet to Sonic, Mint scETH and scUSD, stake it for stkETH and stkUSD to make it yield bearing, or lock it for veETH and veUSD to access governance power.

When minting scUSD and scETH, users deposit their initial into Veda Vaults which then reallocate the backing toward yield bearing strategies. The yield generated is then redistributed across eligible Sonic dApps and the distribution is controlled by the veUSD gauge tokenomic.