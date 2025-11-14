Agentic networks aren’t just complex, they’re alive. Already, agents are coordinating decisions, moving capital, and evolving in real time. Agents react. They propagate intent. They shape one another’s actions across clusters and protocols. But this complexity introduces risk. And risk, when introduced to a living network of agents, can quickly become a contagion. What starts as one bad actor or agent can ripple into a full-blown systemic failure. Coordination breaks. Value leaks. Trust erodes. And eventually, the network dies. Existing cybersecurity defenses are ill-equipped to deal with agentic coordination at scale. Ringfence is building to fill the void in agentic cybersecurity as the modern solution to today’s biggest threats and scams.