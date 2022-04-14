RigoBlock (GRG) Tokenomics
RigoBlock (GRG) Information
"RigoBlock exists to reinvent the asset management industry, making it possible for anyone, anywhere, to set up and manage decentralized token pools which combine the powers of transparency, control, flexibility and governance. By virtue of its modular architecture, developers can build their own distributed asset management platforms atop of the RigoBlock protocol and leverage the unique technology made available by RigoBlock protocol and the Rigo Token (‘GRG’) incentives mechanism. Through the creation of a revolutionary Proof-of-Performance incentive algorithm, RigoBlock removes the need for antiquated management fees to facilitate a new generation of asset management - one built around trust, transparency and simplicity. "
RigoBlock (GRG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for RigoBlock (GRG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
RigoBlock (GRG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of RigoBlock (GRG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GRG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GRG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GRG's tokenomics, explore GRG token's live price!
GRG Price Prediction
Want to know where GRG might be heading? Our GRG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.