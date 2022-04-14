Rigel Protocol (RGP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rigel Protocol (RGP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Rigel Protocol (RGP) Information The Rigel Protocol will be built on both Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Blockchain. Fast, convenient and secure. The Rigel Protocol will allow users to have full control of their funds while using any of the platform products. Smart Swapping, Yield Farming, Margin Trade, and many more. Cross chain operations guarantee low transaction fees without the need to leave funds on custody to third parties or go through KYC process. Official Website: https://www.rigelprotocol.com/ Buy RGP Now!

Rigel Protocol (RGP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rigel Protocol (RGP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.60K $ 4.60K $ 4.60K Total Supply: $ 5.00M $ 5.00M $ 5.00M Circulating Supply: $ 900.00K $ 900.00K $ 900.00K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 25.54K $ 25.54K $ 25.54K All-Time High: $ 6.88 $ 6.88 $ 6.88 All-Time Low: $ 0.00311549 $ 0.00311549 $ 0.00311549 Current Price: $ 0.00510724 $ 0.00510724 $ 0.00510724 Learn more about Rigel Protocol (RGP) price

Rigel Protocol (RGP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rigel Protocol (RGP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RGP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RGP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RGP's tokenomics, explore RGP token's live price!

RGP Price Prediction Want to know where RGP might be heading? Our RGP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See RGP token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!