RIG TOKEN (RIG) Information RIG TOKEN is a classic and fun memecoin launchpad built on the BNB Chain, designed to bring humor, creativity, and accessibility to the world of crypto. The project serves as a platform for launching new memecoins in a safe, community-driven, and entertaining environment. With a focus on simplicity and virality, RIG TOKEN empowers meme creators and developers to bring their ideas to life while providing investors with early access to the next viral tokens. It combines the charm of internet culture with robust token launch tools, KYC support, and marketing strategies to create a thriving ecosystem for meme-based crypto innovation. Official Website: https://rig.meme/ Buy RIG Now!

Market Cap: $ 13.54K
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.54K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00013543

RIG TOKEN (RIG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RIG TOKEN (RIG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RIG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RIG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RIG's tokenomics, explore RIG token's live price!

