RIFT AI (RIFT) Information

The Rift Platform is the “Shopify App Store for AI Agents” - it lists and sells AI modules that will allow anyone to supercharge their AI agent and seamlessly give it skills ranging from validating blockchain nodes to creating and selling NFT art on a custom storefront, and much more. The problem today is that most of these AI agents are financially dumb immediately post-launch (e.g. only being able to post on X) and making them “smart” requires significant development effort and specialized knowledge. The Rift Platform aims to seamlessly give these agents the skills needed to actually become real revenue-generating entities and manage their treasuries with minimal development effort.