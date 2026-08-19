RIF US Dollar Price Today

The live RIF US Dollar (USDRIF) price today is $ 0.996482, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDRIF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.996482 per USDRIF.

RIF US Dollar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,257,064, with a circulating supply of 2.26M USDRIF. During the last 24 hours, USDRIF traded between $ 0.98528 (low) and $ 1.004 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.795992.

In short-term performance, USDRIF moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.46K.

RIF US Dollar (USDRIF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.26M$ 2.26M $ 2.26M Volume (24H) $ 4.46K$ 4.46K $ 4.46K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.26M$ 2.26M $ 2.26M Circulation Supply 2.26M 2.26M 2.26M Total Supply 2,264,963.627233726 2,264,963.627233726 2,264,963.627233726

The current Market Cap of RIF US Dollar is $ 2.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.46K. The circulating supply of USDRIF is 2.26M, with a total supply of 2264963.627233726. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.26M.