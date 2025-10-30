Ridotto (RDT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00494817 24H High $ 0.00614855 All Time High $ 1.51 Lowest Price $ 0.00293954 Price Change (1H) -0.77% Price Change (1D) -18.47% Price Change (7D) +42.32%

Ridotto (RDT) real-time price is $0.00493909. Over the past 24 hours, RDT traded between a low of $ 0.00494817 and a high of $ 0.00614855, showing active market volatility. RDT's all-time high price is $ 1.51, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00293954.

In terms of short-term performance, RDT has changed by -0.77% over the past hour, -18.47% over 24 hours, and +42.32% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ridotto (RDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.56M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.48M Circulation Supply 314.76M Total Supply 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ridotto is $ 1.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RDT is 314.76M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.48M.