What is Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY)

Ricky’s holding the future up high - a baby raccoon, born from the dumpster, ready to lead Base out of the dumpster fire with its Diamond Hand Community and SOON NFT DROP! GET YOUR TRASH-BAG TODAY! Ricky is Setup to be a Viral Sensation the next $ponke you could even say. With its crazy X Community and being in every cornner of web3 RICKY WILL BE HUGE! WELCOME TO THE DUMPSTER FIRE GRAB A BEER AND CHILL! Ricky’s holding the future up high - a baby raccoon, born from the dumpster, ready to lead Base out of the dumpster fire with its Diamond Hand Community and SOON NFT DROP! GET YOUR TRASH-BAG TODAY! Ricky is Setup to be a Viral Sensation the next $ponke you could even say. With its crazy X Community and being in every cornner of web3 RICKY WILL BE HUGE! WELCOME TO THE DUMPSTER FIRE GRAB A BEER AND CHILL!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY) Resource Official Website

Ricky The Raccoon Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Ricky The Raccoon.

Check the Ricky The Raccoon price prediction now!

RICKY to Local Currencies

Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RICKY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY) How much is Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY) worth today? The live RICKY price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current RICKY to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of RICKY to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Ricky The Raccoon? The market cap for RICKY is $ 46.09K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of RICKY? The circulating supply of RICKY is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RICKY? RICKY achieved an ATH price of 0.00478606 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RICKY? RICKY saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of RICKY? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RICKY is -- USD . Will RICKY go higher this year? RICKY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RICKY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Ricky The Raccoon (RICKY) Important Industry Updates