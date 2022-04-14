Discover key insights into Rick the NPC (RICK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Rick the NPC (RICK) Information

Rick the NPC is a tokenized Social AI Agent on the Solana blockchain. Rick is a candid NPC whose dream is to become a superstar.

Rick the NPC started as an experiment and is now headed into becoming an entertainment project:

On one hand, Rick is growing its audience on web2 platforms like TikTok and will soon be deployed on Twitch.

On the other hand, Rick will soon be features in its own mini-game powered by $RICK.

Being part of the Wazza AI ecosystem, $RICK is also used as a currency to access products and services like the P&L bot, the 3D designs for Agents and more to be announced soon.