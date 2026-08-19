Rich Quack Price Today

The live Rich Quack (QUACK) price today is $ 0, with a 4.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current QUACK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per QUACK.

Rich Quack currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,290,244, with a circulating supply of 44,765.35T QUACK. During the last 24 hours, QUACK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, QUACK moved +0.11% in the last hour and +4.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Rich Quack (QUACK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.29M$ 1.29M $ 1.29M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.88M$ 2.88M $ 2.88M Circulation Supply 44,765.35T 44,765.35T 44,765.35T Total Supply 1.0e+17 1.0e+17 1.0e+17

The current Market Cap of Rich Quack is $ 1.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of QUACK is 44,765.35T, with a total supply of 1.0e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.88M.