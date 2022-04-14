Rhun Capital (RHUN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rhun Capital (RHUN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

We're building an innovative AI agent launchpad tailored for capital managers and crypto researchers. Our platform empowers you to contribute and discover valuable financial insights, create highly customized AI agents powered by your high-quality research, and track their performance with precision. Unlock the potential to optimize decision-making and drive success by leveraging advanced tools and real-time data analysis. Collaborate with a network of like-minded professionals, share insights, and refine strategies to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of finance. Whether you're exploring crypto opportunities or managing capital, our launchpad provides the resources to transform your expertise into actionable intelligence.

Rhun Capital (RHUN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rhun Capital (RHUN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.59K Total Supply: $ 999.95M Circulating Supply: $ 964.89M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.41K All-Time High: $ 0.00486932 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Rhun Capital (RHUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rhun Capital (RHUN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RHUN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RHUN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RHUN's tokenomics, explore RHUN token's live price!

