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The live RFLIX price today is 0 USD.RFLX market cap is 49,360 USD. Track real-time RFLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live RFLIX price today is 0 USD.RFLX market cap is 49,360 USD. Track real-time RFLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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RFLIX Price (RFLX)

Unlisted

1 RFLX to USD Live Price:

$0.00005
$0.00005$0.00005
-8.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
RFLIX (RFLX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:12:43 (UTC+8)

RFLIX Price Today

The live RFLIX (RFLX) price today is $ 0, with a 9.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current RFLX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RFLX.

RFLIX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 49,360, with a circulating supply of 1.00B RFLX. During the last 24 hours, RFLX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RFLX moved -1.77% in the last hour and +15.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

RFLIX (RFLX) Market Information

$ 49.36K
$ 49.36K$ 49.36K

--
----

$ 49.36K
$ 49.36K$ 49.36K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of RFLIX is $ 49.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RFLX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.36K.

RFLIX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.77%

-9.18%

+15.84%

+15.84%

RFLIX (RFLX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of RFLIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RFLIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RFLIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RFLIX to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-9.18%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for RFLIX

RFLIX (RFLX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RFLX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
RFLIX (RFLX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of RFLIX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price RFLIX will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RFLX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking RFLIX Price Prediction.

What is RFLIX (RFLX)

RFLIX Studio is a crypto native animation studio building original entertainment for the Robinhood Chain ecosystem. The project combines AI accelerated animation workflows with original storytelling to create fast, high quality content inspired by internet culture, memes and the crypto community. Its flagship production, Under the Hood, is a six episode animated series introducing an original cast and expanding universe. Alongside its entertainment vision, RFLIX is connected to a treasury of tokenized Netflix stock exposure, creating a unique combination of original intellectual property, AI powered production and long term ecosystem value.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About RFLIX

What is the current price of RFLIX?

RFLIX is priced at £, shifting -9.18% today.

How fast is the RFLX community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect RFLIX's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Entertainment,Robinhood Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is RFLX's trading volume today?

It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does RFLX compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is £ and ATL is £, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RFLIX

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:12:43 (UTC+8)

RFLIX (RFLX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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