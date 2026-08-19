Rezor Price Today

The live Rezor (RZR) price today is $ 0, with a 5.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current RZR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RZR.

Rezor currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,830,939, with a circulating supply of 41.41B RZR. During the last 24 hours, RZR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RZR moved -0.04% in the last hour and +8.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Rezor (RZR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.83M$ 1.83M $ 1.83M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.26M$ 2.26M $ 2.26M Circulation Supply 41.41B 41.41B 41.41B Total Supply 50,998,833,990.14109 50,998,833,990.14109 50,998,833,990.14109

The current Market Cap of Rezor is $ 1.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RZR is 41.41B, with a total supply of 50998833990.14109. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.26M.