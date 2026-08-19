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The live Rezerve Money price today is 0.526326 USD.RZR market cap is 779,506 USD. Track real-time RZR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Rezerve Money price today is 0.526326 USD.RZR market cap is 779,506 USD. Track real-time RZR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Rezerve Money Logo

Rezerve Money Price (RZR)

Unlisted

1 RZR to USD Live Price:

$0.529987
$0.529987$0.529987
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Rezerve Money (RZR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:12:13 (UTC+8)

Rezerve Money Price Today

The live Rezerve Money (RZR) price today is $ 0.526326, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current RZR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.526326 per RZR.

Rezerve Money currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 779,506, with a circulating supply of 1.47M RZR. During the last 24 hours, RZR traded between $ 0.525789 (low) and $ 0.538895 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16.2, while the all-time low was $ 0.15524.

In short-term performance, RZR moved -0.54% in the last hour and -2.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.21.

Rezerve Money (RZR) Market Information

$ 779.51K
$ 779.51K$ 779.51K

$ 25.21
$ 25.21$ 25.21

$ 779.51K
$ 779.51K$ 779.51K

1.47M
1.47M 1.47M

1,469,159.625462227
1,469,159.625462227 1,469,159.625462227

The current Market Cap of Rezerve Money is $ 779.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.21. The circulating supply of RZR is 1.47M, with a total supply of 1469159.625462227. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 779.51K.

Rezerve Money Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.525789
$ 0.525789$ 0.525789
24H Low
$ 0.538895
$ 0.538895$ 0.538895
24H High

$ 0.525789
$ 0.525789$ 0.525789

$ 0.538895
$ 0.538895$ 0.538895

$ 16.2
$ 16.2$ 16.2

$ 0.15524
$ 0.15524$ 0.15524

-0.54%

-0.31%

-2.22%

-2.22%

Rezerve Money (RZR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Rezerve Money to USD was $ -0.001687132575202477.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rezerve Money to USD was $ -0.1216863606.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rezerve Money to USD was $ -0.0940260872.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rezerve Money to USD was $ -0.0000048637733831.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001687132575202477-0.31%
30 Days$ -0.1216863606-23.11%
60 Days$ -0.0940260872-17.86%
90 Days$ -0.0000048637733831-0.00%

Price Prediction for Rezerve Money

Rezerve Money (RZR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RZR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Rezerve Money (RZR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Rezerve Money could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Rezerve Money will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RZR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Rezerve Money Price Prediction.

What is Rezerve Money (RZR)

RZR is a on-chain MicroStrategy focused on accumulating 5,000 BTC with the power of Community & DeFi.

Rezerve is a fair-launched reserve currency that captures every cent of protocol revenue and sends it straight back to the people who stake it—no VCs, no insiders, no backstage market-makers.

Key Features

  • Continuous Price Discovery: Every asset on RZR is always for sale at its self-assessed price, ensuring trading opportunities whenever valuation shifts.
  • Harberger Tax Revenue: A predictable, ongoing tax on declared asset values that builds protocol-controlled value without selling tokens.
  • Seamless Compounding Bonds: Our RZR bond integrates vesting and auto-restaking over three 4-day cycles, capturing every epoch’s yield without manual steps.
  • Flexible Governance: Proposals cover tax rates, bond discounts, surplus thresholds and emergency pause controls, all enacted via on-chain votes.
  • Robust Safeguards: A multi-tier defense ladder—from reward throttling to inverse bonds, surplus-buffer draws, stake slashing and insurance auctions—keeps the protocol solvent under stress.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Rezerve Money

What is the live price of Rezerve Money?

The current valuation sits at £0.38792476051541010000, showing a price movement of -0.31% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect RZR?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Rezerve Money's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of £574529.24303630310000, Rezerve Money stands at rank #2893, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

RZR recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is RZR today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between £0.38752896856062015000 and £0.39718865079428325000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Rezerve Money?

Factors include circulating supply (1469159.625462227 tokens), adoption trends within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rezerve Money

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:12:13 (UTC+8)

Rezerve Money (RZR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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