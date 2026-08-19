Rezerve Money Price Today

The live Rezerve Money (RZR) price today is $ 0.526326, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current RZR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.526326 per RZR.

Rezerve Money currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 779,506, with a circulating supply of 1.47M RZR. During the last 24 hours, RZR traded between $ 0.525789 (low) and $ 0.538895 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16.2, while the all-time low was $ 0.15524.

In short-term performance, RZR moved -0.54% in the last hour and -2.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.21.

Rezerve Money (RZR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 779.51K$ 779.51K $ 779.51K Volume (24H) $ 25.21$ 25.21 $ 25.21 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 779.51K$ 779.51K $ 779.51K Circulation Supply 1.47M 1.47M 1.47M Total Supply 1,469,159.625462227 1,469,159.625462227 1,469,159.625462227

The current Market Cap of Rezerve Money is $ 779.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.21. The circulating supply of RZR is 1.47M, with a total supply of 1469159.625462227. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 779.51K.