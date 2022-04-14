Rezendeevil (RZNDE) Information

RZNDE is the The official Creator Token from Rezendeevil, one of the biggest YouTubers in Brazil with over 33.8M subscribers. The Token is a meme token of the YouTuber but also has utility attached to it. The token can be used to vote on decisions around his channel, used to purchase perks such as a follow back on Social Media, Addition to close friends, merchandise and more. The token is part of the XCAD Network Ecosystem and can be used within the XCAD Network application.