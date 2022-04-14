rexbt by Virtuals (REXBT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into rexbt by Virtuals (REXBT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

rexbt by Virtuals (REXBT) Information Your redacted blockchain buddy REXBT is an AI Agent platform built on Solana, designed to provide holders with rapid and actionable analysis of new tokens, market trends, and project updates using on-chain data and diverse sources. It streamlines the token research process, empowering users to make informed investment decisions with ease. REXBT aims to democratize access to sophisticated market analysis tools, making them available to both novice and experienced investors alike. Official Website: https://rexbt.ai/ Buy REXBT Now!

rexbt by Virtuals (REXBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for rexbt by Virtuals (REXBT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 44.20K Total Supply: $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 44.20K All-Time High: $ 0.00419595 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

rexbt by Virtuals (REXBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of rexbt by Virtuals (REXBT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of REXBT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many REXBT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand REXBT's tokenomics, explore REXBT token's live price!

