Rewardable Price (REWARD)
The live price of Rewardable (REWARD) today is 0.0001195 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.61K USD. REWARD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rewardable Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Rewardable price change within the day is -4.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 247.79M USD
During today, the price change of Rewardable to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rewardable to USD was $ -0.0001182498.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rewardable to USD was $ -0.0001126645.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rewardable to USD was $ -0.017453016379633637.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.98%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001182498
|-98.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001126645
|-94.27%
|90 Days
|$ -0.017453016379633637
|-99.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Rewardable: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.38%
-4.98%
-38.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rewardable is an AI-driven, task-to-earn platform designed to connect verified users with Web3 brands seeking authentic engagement. The platform allows individuals to earn money by completing online tasks such as social media engagement, surveys, content creation, and beta testing. Each task is rewarded with the platform's native utility token, $REWARD, which users can earn, stake, and use for transactions within the ecosystem. Built on Base and enabled by LayerZero for omnichain functionality, the platform ensures a seamless and secure experience across blockchain networks. Rewardable emphasizes transparency, trust, and authenticity, using its proprietary IDscore reputation system to evaluate user credibility based on task performance, social media verification, and wallet activity. The $REWARD token, an ERC-20 OFT (Omnichain Fungible Token), incorporates a deflationary mechanism, where a portion of task-based platform fees is burned, reducing the circulating supply and driving long-term value. Rewardable aims to empower users to actively participate in the Web3 economy while helping brands achieve meaningful growth and engagement.
