REVV (REVV) Information

REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including branded titles based on intellectual property, such as MotoGP™ Ignition and Formula E: High Voltage, original title REVV Racing and many more to be announced soon.

REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility, and the driving force behind the ecosystem's Play-to-Earn model.