REVV Price (REVV)
The live price of REVV (REVV) today is 0.00124936 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.41M USD. REVV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key REVV Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- REVV price change within the day is -1.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.11B USD
Get real-time price updates of the REVV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate REVV price information.
During today, the price change of REVV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of REVV to USD was $ -0.0001706584.
In the past 60 days, the price change of REVV to USD was $ -0.0000961487.
In the past 90 days, the price change of REVV to USD was $ -0.0000841259276798428.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.55%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001706584
|-13.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000961487
|-7.69%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000841259276798428
|-6.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of REVV: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.75%
-1.55%
+8.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including branded titles based on intellectual property, such as MotoGP™ Ignition and Formula E: High Voltage, original title REVV Racing and many more to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility, and the driving force behind the ecosystem's Play-to-Earn model.
Understanding the tokenomics of REVV (REVV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REVV token's extensive tokenomics now!
