In general: Revuto helps people manage and pay for their subscriptions by leveraging crypto and DeFi services. The end goal is to help users manage their subscriptions, avoid free-trial traps, and save money by paying less than they would with fiat money. The market is vast because, on average, we all use and pay for at least 2-3 subscriptions every month. As the subscription economy is growing by 100% year over year, we’ll spend even more money on subscriptions in the future and lose cash on subscriptions we don’t use and/or forget about. More importantly, with Revuto dApp and by staking REVU in liquidity pools, Revuto users will be able to provide liquidity to other Revuto users on the subscription due date(s) and make their money work for them (earn yield).
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REVU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REVU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
