REVOX Price Today

The live REVOX (REX) price today is $ 0, with a 1.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current REX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per REX.

REVOX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 29,670, with a circulating supply of 3.00B REX. During the last 24 hours, REX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.081399, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, REX moved -2.54% in the last hour and -22.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

REVOX (REX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.67K$ 29.67K $ 29.67K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.67K$ 29.67K $ 29.67K Circulation Supply 3.00B 3.00B 3.00B Total Supply 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of REVOX is $ 29.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REX is 3.00B, with a total supply of 3000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.67K.