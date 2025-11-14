Retsa stirs the midnight brew. The toad leaps. The story wakes. 🌙 ⚗️. The first decentralized native IP aimed create real world toys developed by bnb chain native builders and KOLs. Retsa is the first decentralized, blockchain-native intellectual property designed to bridge digital communities with physical products. Built by experienced BNB Chain developers and key opinion leaders (KOLs), the project’s core purpose is to create collectible real-world toys and merchandise directly linked to its on-chain ecosystem. By leveraging decentralized ownership and community collaboration, Retsa transforms storytelling into tangible utility—merging digital culture, narrative IP, and blockchain-verified collectibles into a scalable, real-world product line.