RETARDIO Price Today

The live RETARDIO (RETARDIO) price today is $ 0.00137854, with a 9.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current RETARDIO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00137854 per RETARDIO.

RETARDIO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,378,150, with a circulating supply of 999.74M RETARDIO. During the last 24 hours, RETARDIO traded between $ 0.00134684 (low) and $ 0.00152774 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.242205, while the all-time low was $ 0.00103746.

In short-term performance, RETARDIO moved -0.36% in the last hour and -8.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.80K.

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.38M$ 1.38M $ 1.38M Volume (24H) $ 36.80K$ 36.80K $ 36.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.38M$ 1.38M $ 1.38M Circulation Supply 999.74M 999.74M 999.74M Total Supply 999,741,586.0 999,741,586.0 999,741,586.0

The current Market Cap of RETARDIO is $ 1.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.80K. The circulating supply of RETARDIO is 999.74M, with a total supply of 999741586.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.38M.