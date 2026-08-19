Retard Finder Coin Price Today

The live Retard Finder Coin (RFC) price today is $ 0, with a 1.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current RFC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RFC.

Retard Finder Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 366,135, with a circulating supply of 995.98M RFC. During the last 24 hours, RFC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.133733, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RFC moved -- in the last hour and -6.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.17K.

Retard Finder Coin (RFC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 366.14K$ 366.14K $ 366.14K Volume (24H) $ 1.17K$ 1.17K $ 1.17K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 367.55K$ 367.55K $ 367.55K Circulation Supply 995.98M 995.98M 995.98M Total Supply 999,840,028.459102 999,840,028.459102 999,840,028.459102

The current Market Cap of Retard Finder Coin is $ 366.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.17K. The circulating supply of RFC is 995.98M, with a total supply of 999840028.459102. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 367.55K.