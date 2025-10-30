Restaking Vault ETH (RSTETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 4,576.2 24H High $ 4,814.55 All Time High $ 6,262.2 Lowest Price $ 4,034.51 Price Change (1H) -0.70% Price Change (1D) -3.41% Price Change (7D) -2.28%

Restaking Vault ETH (RSTETH) real-time price is $4,576.2. Over the past 24 hours, RSTETH traded between a low of $ 4,576.2 and a high of $ 4,814.55, showing active market volatility. RSTETH's all-time high price is $ 6,262.2, while its all-time low price is $ 4,034.51.

In terms of short-term performance, RSTETH has changed by -0.70% over the past hour, -3.41% over 24 hours, and -2.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Restaking Vault ETH (RSTETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 131.66M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 131.66M Circulation Supply 28.76K Total Supply 28,763.00439175862

The current Market Cap of Restaking Vault ETH is $ 131.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RSTETH is 28.76K, with a total supply of 28763.00439175862. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 131.66M.