Restaked sAVAX (RSAVAX) Information

rsAVAX is restaked sAVAX, allowing users to benefit from native sAVAX yield as well as rewards for providing crypto-economic security to Avalanche L1s.

Users deposit sAVAX and receive rsAVAX at a 1:1 ratio. Yield Yak then acts as a curator on Suzaku's restaking marketplace, deploing sAVAX as collateral to Avalanche Operators and Avalanche L1s, in exchange for rewards. These rewards are compounded into the value of rsAVAX.