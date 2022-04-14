Restaked sAVAX (RSAVAX) Tokenomics
rsAVAX is restaked sAVAX, allowing users to benefit from native sAVAX yield as well as rewards for providing crypto-economic security to Avalanche L1s.
Users deposit sAVAX and receive rsAVAX at a 1:1 ratio. Yield Yak then acts as a curator on Suzaku's restaking marketplace, deploing sAVAX as collateral to Avalanche Operators and Avalanche L1s, in exchange for rewards. These rewards are compounded into the value of rsAVAX.
Understanding the tokenomics of Restaked sAVAX (RSAVAX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RSAVAX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RSAVAX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
