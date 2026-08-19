Resolv Liquidity Provider Token Price Today

The live Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) price today is $ 0.159399, with a 6.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current RLP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.159399 per RLP.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 257,512, with a circulating supply of 1.62M RLP. During the last 24 hours, RLP traded between $ 0.146295 (low) and $ 0.159409 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.35, while the all-time low was $ 0.142556.

In short-term performance, RLP moved -- in the last hour and +5.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 180.55.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 257.51K$ 257.51K $ 257.51K Volume (24H) $ 180.55$ 180.55 $ 180.55 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 257.51K$ 257.51K $ 257.51K Circulation Supply 1.62M 1.62M 1.62M Total Supply 1,615,565.822386897 1,615,565.822386897 1,615,565.822386897

The current Market Cap of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token is $ 257.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 180.55. The circulating supply of RLP is 1.62M, with a total supply of 1615565.822386897. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 257.51K.