Reservoir Price Today

The live Reservoir (DAM) price today is $ 0.00241013, with a 6.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current DAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00241013 per DAM.

Reservoir currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 644,816, with a circulating supply of 267.54M DAM. During the last 24 hours, DAM traded between $ 0.00223073 (low) and $ 0.00251585 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.14892, while the all-time low was $ 0.00206184.

In short-term performance, DAM moved +0.00% in the last hour and -16.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 642.90.

Reservoir (DAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 644.82K$ 644.82K $ 644.82K Volume (24H) $ 642.90$ 642.90 $ 642.90 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.41M$ 2.41M $ 2.41M Circulation Supply 267.54M 267.54M 267.54M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Reservoir is $ 644.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 642.90. The circulating supply of DAM is 267.54M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.41M.