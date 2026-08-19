Reserve Robotics DTF Price Today

The live Reserve Robotics DTF (ROBOTS) price today is $ 94.76, with a 4.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROBOTS to USD conversion rate is $ 94.76 per ROBOTS.

Reserve Robotics DTF currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,479,321, with a circulating supply of 15.61K ROBOTS. During the last 24 hours, ROBOTS traded between $ 94.75 (low) and $ 99.31 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 105.51, while the all-time low was $ 90.4.

In short-term performance, ROBOTS moved +0.00% in the last hour and -3.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 41.73K.

Reserve Robotics DTF (ROBOTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.48M$ 1.48M $ 1.48M Volume (24H) $ 41.73K$ 41.73K $ 41.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.48M$ 1.48M $ 1.48M Circulation Supply 15.61K 15.61K 15.61K Total Supply 15,611.73542677128 15,611.73542677128 15,611.73542677128

The current Market Cap of Reserve Robotics DTF is $ 1.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 41.73K. The circulating supply of ROBOTS is 15.61K, with a total supply of 15611.73542677128. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.48M.