Reserve AI Infrastructure DTF Price Today

The live Reserve AI Infrastructure DTF (BUILDOUT) price today is $ 90.74, with a 5.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUILDOUT to USD conversion rate is $ 90.74 per BUILDOUT.

Reserve AI Infrastructure DTF currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,577,422, with a circulating supply of 17.38K BUILDOUT. During the last 24 hours, BUILDOUT traded between $ 90.23 (low) and $ 95.69 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 109.3, while the all-time low was $ 76.78.

In short-term performance, BUILDOUT moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 164.94K.

Reserve AI Infrastructure DTF (BUILDOUT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.58M$ 1.58M $ 1.58M Volume (24H) $ 164.94K$ 164.94K $ 164.94K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.58M$ 1.58M $ 1.58M Circulation Supply 17.38K 17.38K 17.38K Total Supply 17,383.96883410482 17,383.96883410482 17,383.96883410482

The current Market Cap of Reserve AI Infrastructure DTF is $ 1.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 164.94K. The circulating supply of BUILDOUT is 17.38K, with a total supply of 17383.96883410482. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.58M.