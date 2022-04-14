Discover key insights into REPO ANALYZER AI (REPOALYZE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

REPO ANALYZER AI (REPOALYZE) Information

RepoAnalyzer is a decentralized analysis platform designed to verify the authenticity and legitimacy of blockchain projects through GitHub repository analysis. The platform combines AI-powered code analysis with community-driven verification to identify potential risks in cryptocurrency projects.

The platform serves as a critical infrastructure tool for the blockchain ecosystem, helping users make informed decisions by providing objective analysis of project repositories. RepoAnalyzer's analysis methodology combines on-chain data, repository metrics, and AI pattern recognition to generate comprehensive project assessments.