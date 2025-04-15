Renzo Restaked SOL Price (EZSOL)
The live price of Renzo Restaked SOL (EZSOL) today is 154.81 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 64.75M USD. EZSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Renzo Restaked SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Renzo Restaked SOL price change within the day is +1.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 417.51K USD
Get real-time price updates of the EZSOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EZSOL price information.
During today, the price change of Renzo Restaked SOL to USD was $ +2.58.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Renzo Restaked SOL to USD was $ -5.5756524410.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Renzo Restaked SOL to USD was $ -50.0764681050.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Renzo Restaked SOL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +2.58
|+1.69%
|30 Days
|$ -5.5756524410
|-3.60%
|60 Days
|$ -50.0764681050
|-32.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Renzo Restaked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.57%
+1.69%
+19.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Renzo is a restaking protocol that abstracts and manages Actively Validated Services (AVS) strategies for Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRTs), making Ethereum and Solana restaking ezpz and accessible to everyone. The products $ezETH, $pzETH, and $ezSOL serve as interfaces to the EigenLayer, Symbiotic, and Jito Network ecosystems, respectively. Renzo's mission is to make restaking easy and accessible to everyone. ezSOL is the flagship vault restaking token representing a user's restaked position on Jito. Users can deposit JitoSOL and, soon, SOL and receive ezSOL, representing their position in securing Node Consensus Networks (NCNs). Restakers will generate staking, restaking, and Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) rewards that will be auto-compounded in ezSOL.
