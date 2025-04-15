Renta Network Price (RENTA)
The live price of Renta Network (RENTA) today is 0.01841756 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.53M USD. RENTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Renta Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 91.91K USD
- Renta Network price change within the day is +32.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 246.00M USD
During today, the price change of Renta Network to USD was $ +0.00447491.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Renta Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Renta Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Renta Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00447491
|+32.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Renta Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
+32.10%
+35.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Renta Network is building a transformative rental ecosystem by integrating blockchain, Web3, and AI solutions. Focused on decentralization, transaction security, and Real World Assets (RWA), the platform delivers a transparent, secure, and cost-efficient experience for users. Leveraging a Layer 2 blockchain built on the OP Stack, Renta combines scalability, low fees, and rapid transaction speeds with the robust security of Ethereum. Designed to expand rental opportunities beyond traditional property, Renta enables users to tokenize and rent virtually any asset—from real estate to vehicles and beyond. Smart contracts ensure secure, trustless agreements, while the bridged USDC token facilitates instant, seamless payments with fiat and cryptocurrency compatibility. Renta Network is at the forefront of innovation, revolutionizing the rental industry by unlocking the potential of blockchain and AI. With its focus on transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency, Renta is shaping the future of decentralized asset sharing.
