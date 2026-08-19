Ren Price Today

The live Ren (REN) price today is $ 0.00325597, with a 3.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current REN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00325597 per REN.

Ren currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,255,874, with a circulating supply of 1.00B REN. During the last 24 hours, REN traded between $ 0.00311739 (low) and $ 0.00328547 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.8, while the all-time low was $ 0.00248327.

In short-term performance, REN moved +3.49% in the last hour and -1.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 220.33K.

Ren (REN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.26M$ 3.26M $ 3.26M Volume (24H) $ 220.33K$ 220.33K $ 220.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.26M$ 3.26M $ 3.26M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ren is $ 3.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 220.33K. The circulating supply of REN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.26M.