What is the real-time price of Remember KitKat today?

The live price of Remember KitKat stands at £, moving 1.10% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for KITKAT?

KITKAT has traded between £ and £, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Remember KitKat showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is KITKAT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests KITKAT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Remember KitKat?

With a market cap of £9683.3044536836175000, Remember KitKat is ranked #7075, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has KITKAT seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Remember KitKat compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence KITKAT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999883394.013819 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.