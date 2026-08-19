Relic Price Today

The live Relic (RELIC) price today is $ 0, with a 5.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current RELIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RELIC.

Relic currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 105,768, with a circulating supply of 999.68M RELIC. During the last 24 hours, RELIC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RELIC moved -2.84% in the last hour and -5.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.89K.

Relic (RELIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 105.77K$ 105.77K $ 105.77K Volume (24H) $ 3.89K$ 3.89K $ 3.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 105.77K$ 105.77K $ 105.77K Circulation Supply 999.68M 999.68M 999.68M Total Supply 999,679,242.738318 999,679,242.738318 999,679,242.738318

The current Market Cap of Relic is $ 105.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.89K. The circulating supply of RELIC is 999.68M, with a total supply of 999679242.738318. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.77K.