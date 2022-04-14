Relend USDC (REUSDC) Tokenomics
Solving liquidity fragmentation of L2s with fractional reserve banking.
Relend Network allows for lending and borrowing akin to fractional reserve banking.
Lenders are able to supply assets which act as reserves for a 10x increase in the lending supply.
Borrowers benefit from earning a return on their collateral provided as well as accruing yield on their borrowed funds.
We implement the money multiplier effect to grow economic activity across different L2 ecosystems.
The Relend USDC vault serves as a pre-deposit vault for Relend Network. Users who supply USDC will collect RELEND units and have the option to access Relend Network once live. Collateral markets are selected for competitive yield and long term partner alignment.
Morpho Vaults are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets. Each vault is customizable and has a different risk profile. Curators are independent, third-party risk experts who use their expertise to offer various Morpho Vaults.
Relend USDC (REUSDC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Relend USDC (REUSDC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REUSDC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REUSDC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.