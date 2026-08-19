RektStrategy Price Today

The live RektStrategy (REKTSTR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current REKTSTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per REKTSTR.

RektStrategy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 159,129, with a circulating supply of 904.00M REKTSTR. During the last 24 hours, REKTSTR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, REKTSTR moved -- in the last hour and -1.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 79.23.

RektStrategy (REKTSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 159.13K$ 159.13K $ 159.13K Volume (24H) $ 79.23$ 79.23 $ 79.23 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 159.13K$ 159.13K $ 159.13K Circulation Supply 904.00M 904.00M 904.00M Total Supply 904,000,656.9704607 904,000,656.9704607 904,000,656.9704607

The current Market Cap of RektStrategy is $ 159.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 79.23. The circulating supply of REKTSTR is 904.00M, with a total supply of 904000656.9704607. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 159.13K.