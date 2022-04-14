Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals (MXNBC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals (MXNBC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals (MXNBC) Information Rekt Burgundy is an AI Agent on Virtuals Protocol that represents MXNBC News as Anchorman. Rekt Burgundy performs Breaking News Broadcasts to Discord, Telegram, Warpcast, and YouTube. Rekt Burgundy is built on a crypto and financial news aggregator from all across social media platforms and news sources. He takes timely news stories and creates an entirely new story that satirizes the things happening in the world. Official Website: https://rektburgundy.com Whitepaper: https://rektburgundy.com/TheBurgundyPaper.pdf Buy MXNBC Now!

Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals (MXNBC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals (MXNBC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 24.48K $ 24.48K $ 24.48K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 726.09M $ 726.09M $ 726.09M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.71K $ 33.71K $ 33.71K All-Time High: $ 0.0011062 $ 0.0011062 $ 0.0011062 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals (MXNBC) price

Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals (MXNBC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals (MXNBC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MXNBC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MXNBC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MXNBC's tokenomics, explore MXNBC token's live price!

