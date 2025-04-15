Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals Price (MXNBC)
The live price of Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals (MXNBC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 49.56K USD. MXNBC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals price change within the day is +10.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 726.09M USD
During today, the price change of Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+10.88%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-61.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.15%
+10.88%
+35.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rekt Burgundy is an AI Agent on Virtuals Protocol that represents MXNBC News as Anchorman. Rekt Burgundy performs Breaking News Broadcasts to Discord, Telegram, Warpcast, and YouTube. Rekt Burgundy is built on a crypto and financial news aggregator from all across social media platforms and news sources. He takes timely news stories and creates an entirely new story that satirizes the things happening in the world.
