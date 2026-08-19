Reject Modernity Price Today

The live Reject Modernity (ALPHA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALPHA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ALPHA.

Reject Modernity currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 35,419, with a circulating supply of 999.44M ALPHA. During the last 24 hours, ALPHA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01220404, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ALPHA moved -- in the last hour and +0.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Reject Modernity (ALPHA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 35.42K$ 35.42K $ 35.42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 35.42K$ 35.42K $ 35.42K Circulation Supply 999.44M 999.44M 999.44M Total Supply 999,438,632.301207 999,438,632.301207 999,438,632.301207

The current Market Cap of Reject Modernity is $ 35.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ALPHA is 999.44M, with a total supply of 999438632.301207. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.42K.