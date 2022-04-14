REIKO (REIKO) Tokenomics
REIKO (REIKO) Information
Welcome to the world of $Reiko, the ultimate meme coin on a mission to hit a $5 billion market cap and beyond! With our exciting new game set to launch in the crypto space, $Reiko is poised to become the next big sensation. We're bringing fresh innovation and real value to the cryptocurrency universe. Join us on this epic journey and be part of the meme revolution. Reiko coin fosters a vibrant and active community through memes, contests, and rewards, making participation both fun and rewarding. With a well-planned liquidity allocation, Reiko Coin ensures stability and ease of trading on various exchanges. Reiko Coin aims to establish major partnerships, enhancing its ecosystem and expanding its reach within the crypto market. Carefully structured tokenomics ensures fair distribution and sustainable growth, benefiting both early adopters and long-term holders. Our upcoming game is dedicated to creating value for our community. All fees generated from the game will go towards burning Reiko coins, reducing supply and enhancing the value of your holdings.
REIKO (REIKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for REIKO (REIKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
REIKO (REIKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of REIKO (REIKO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REIKO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REIKO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
REIKO Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.