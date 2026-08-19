REI Network Price Today

The live REI Network (REI) price today is $ 0.00142093, with a 0.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current REI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00142093 per REI.

REI Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,404,539, with a circulating supply of 988.45M REI. During the last 24 hours, REI traded between $ 0.00139613 (low) and $ 0.00143941 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.354607, while the all-time low was $ 0.00129939.

In short-term performance, REI moved -0.64% in the last hour and -2.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.08K.

REI Network (REI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.40M$ 1.40M $ 1.40M Volume (24H) $ 56.08K$ 56.08K $ 56.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.42M$ 1.42M $ 1.42M Circulation Supply 988.45M 988.45M 988.45M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of REI Network is $ 1.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.08K. The circulating supply of REI is 988.45M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.42M.