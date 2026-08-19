How much is REI AI by Virtuals worth right now?

REI AI by Virtuals is currently trading at £, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is REI going up or down today?

REI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is REI AI by Virtuals today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling REI.

What makes REI AI by Virtuals different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, REI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much REI exists in the market?

There are 497663306.2043823 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is REI AI by Virtuals's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £0.0007541937310575645000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.