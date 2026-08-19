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The live REI AI by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.REI market cap is 16,693.09 USD. Track real-time REI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live REI AI by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.REI market cap is 16,693.09 USD. Track real-time REI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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REI AI by Virtuals Logo

REI AI by Virtuals Price (REI)

Unlisted

1 REI to USD Live Price:

$0.00003354
$0.00003354$0.00003354
-2.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
REI AI by Virtuals (REI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:05:23 (UTC+8)

REI AI by Virtuals Price Today

The live REI AI by Virtuals (REI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current REI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per REI.

REI AI by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16,693.09, with a circulating supply of 497.66M REI. During the last 24 hours, REI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00102327, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, REI moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

REI AI by Virtuals (REI) Market Information

$ 16.69K
$ 16.69K$ 16.69K

--
----

$ 33.54K
$ 33.54K$ 33.54K

497.66M
497.66M 497.66M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of REI AI by Virtuals is $ 16.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REI is 497.66M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.54K.

REI AI by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.00102327
$ 0.00102327$ 0.00102327

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

REI AI by Virtuals (REI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of REI AI by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of REI AI by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of REI AI by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of REI AI by Virtuals to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 00.00%
60 Days$ 0-21.80%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for REI AI by Virtuals

REI AI by Virtuals (REI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of REI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
REI AI by Virtuals (REI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of REI AI by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price REI AI by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for REI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking REI AI by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is REI AI by Virtuals (REI)

REI AI Agent is a blockchain-powered platform leveraging AI to transform real estate investment. The platform identifies distressed properties, retrieves owner contact details, and sells qualified leads to investors. Profits from lead sales support $REI token buybacks, ecosystem rewards, and governance. Initially launched in Philadelphia, REI AI plans to scale nationwide and globally while minimizing human intervention.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

REI AI by Virtuals (REI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Base Ecosystem

About REI AI by Virtuals

How much is REI AI by Virtuals worth right now?

REI AI by Virtuals is currently trading at £, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is REI going up or down today?

REI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is REI AI by Virtuals today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling REI.

What makes REI AI by Virtuals different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, REI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much REI exists in the market?

There are 497663306.2043823 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is REI AI by Virtuals's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £0.0007541937310575645000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About REI AI by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:05:23 (UTC+8)

REI AI by Virtuals (REI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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