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The live Rei price today is 0.02119015 USD.REI market cap is 21,190,317 USD. Track real-time REI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Rei price today is 0.02119015 USD.REI market cap is 21,190,317 USD. Track real-time REI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Rei Price (REI)

Unlisted

1 REI to USD Live Price:

$0.01934807
$0.01934807$0.01934807
-0.12%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Rei (REI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:05:08 (UTC+8)

Rei Price Today

The live Rei (REI) price today is $ 0.02119015, with a 3.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current REI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02119015 per REI.

Rei currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,190,317, with a circulating supply of 1.00B REI. During the last 24 hours, REI traded between $ 0.02166417 (low) and $ 0.02257993 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.218973, while the all-time low was $ 0.00605432.

In short-term performance, REI moved -3.06% in the last hour and -4.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 214.13K.

Rei (REI) Market Information

$ 21.19M
$ 21.19M$ 21.19M

$ 214.13K
$ 214.13K$ 214.13K

$ 21.19M
$ 21.19M$ 21.19M

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Rei is $ 21.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 214.13K. The circulating supply of REI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.19M.

Rei Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02166417
$ 0.02166417$ 0.02166417
24H Low
$ 0.02257993
$ 0.02257993$ 0.02257993
24H High

$ 0.02166417
$ 0.02166417$ 0.02166417

$ 0.02257993
$ 0.02257993$ 0.02257993

$ 0.218973
$ 0.218973$ 0.218973

$ 0.00605432
$ 0.00605432$ 0.00605432

-3.06%

-3.96%

-4.60%

-4.60%

Rei (REI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Rei to USD was $ -0.000873783599400116.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rei to USD was $ -0.0025219351.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rei to USD was $ -0.0002430001.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rei to USD was $ -0.00000147854938839.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000873783599400116-3.96%
30 Days$ -0.0025219351-11.90%
60 Days$ -0.0002430001-1.14%
90 Days$ -0.00000147854938839-0.00%

Price Prediction for Rei

Rei (REI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of REI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Rei (REI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Rei could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Rei will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for REI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Rei Price Prediction.

What is Rei (REI)

0xReisearch is a dynamic collective of AI and crypto enthusiasts committed to revolutionizing the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain. Our mission is to pioneer innovative methods for integrating neural architectures into blockchain ecosystems, with a primary focus on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). By addressing the challenges of merging AI's complexity with blockchain's deterministic nature, we aim to unlock new possibilities for scalable, efficient, and impactful applications. Through cutting-edge research and development, we are redefining how intelligence and decentralization converge, shaping the future of the AI x Blockchain landscape.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Rei

What is the live value of Rei today?

Today, Rei trades at £0.0156180463515684525000, experiencing a price movement of -3.96% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is REI right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Rei have today?

Rei holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has REI traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between £0.0159674193541932795000 and £0.0166423736195907555000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for REI?

A total of £-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Rei's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Applications,AI Agent Launchpad,AI Framework,Base Native asset built on --, REI's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rei

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:05:08 (UTC+8)

Rei (REI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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