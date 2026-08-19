Rei Price Today

The live Rei (REI) price today is $ 0.02119015, with a 3.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current REI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02119015 per REI.

Rei currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,190,317, with a circulating supply of 1.00B REI. During the last 24 hours, REI traded between $ 0.02166417 (low) and $ 0.02257993 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.218973, while the all-time low was $ 0.00605432.

In short-term performance, REI moved -3.06% in the last hour and -4.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 214.13K.

Rei (REI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.19M$ 21.19M $ 21.19M Volume (24H) $ 214.13K$ 214.13K $ 214.13K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.19M$ 21.19M $ 21.19M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Rei is $ 21.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 214.13K. The circulating supply of REI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.19M.