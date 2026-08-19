Refund Price Today

The live Refund (RFD) price today is $ 0, with a 2.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current RFD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RFD.

Refund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,294,312, with a circulating supply of 1.00T RFD. During the last 24 hours, RFD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RFD moved -0.04% in the last hour and +2.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Refund (RFD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.29M$ 1.29M $ 1.29M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.29M$ 1.29M $ 1.29M Circulation Supply 1.00T 1.00T 1.00T Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Refund is $ 1.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RFD is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.29M.