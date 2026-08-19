Reflexer Ungovernance Price Today

The live Reflexer Ungovernance (FLX) price today is $ 1.076, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.076 per FLX.

Reflexer Ungovernance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 889,690, with a circulating supply of 827.12K FLX. During the last 24 hours, FLX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,839.79, while the all-time low was $ 0.752742.

In short-term performance, FLX moved -- in the last hour and -6.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 253.62.

Reflexer Ungovernance (FLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 889.69K$ 889.69K $ 889.69K Volume (24H) $ 253.62$ 253.62 $ 253.62 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.03M$ 1.03M $ 1.03M Circulation Supply 827.12K 827.12K 827.12K Total Supply 957,122.2961293116 957,122.2961293116 957,122.2961293116

The current Market Cap of Reflexer Ungovernance is $ 889.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 253.62. The circulating supply of FLX is 827.12K, with a total supply of 957122.2961293116. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.03M.