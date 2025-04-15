Reflecto V2 (RTO) protects your investment by utilizing an advanced anti-whale system as well as double burn mechanism. It also gives you the ability to select your reward token(s) with a high APY. Reflecto is built with utilities in mind; it has an integrated meta transaction feature that will allow performing gasless transactions, which means users will not need to spend BNB to execute transactions on the blockchain. Reflecto also launched its wallet at reflectowallet.com, so holders can send free transactions and earn passive income from Reflecto token and “Claim and Earn” functionality.

Disclaimer

